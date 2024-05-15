Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 3,144 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $215,987,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,354. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $482.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

