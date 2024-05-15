Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,517,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,196,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 592,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,377. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

