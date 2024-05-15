Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,196 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 247,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 202,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,545. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

