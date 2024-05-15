Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $797,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 333,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $8,672,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $481.54. 13,064,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,876,260. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.52 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,058,103 shares of company stock valued at $519,622,135. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

