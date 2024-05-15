Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,926,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. 7,529,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

