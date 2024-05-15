Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after buying an additional 6,281,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,610,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. 34,046,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,844,199. The company has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

