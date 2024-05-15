Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $146,000.

SCHR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 532,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

