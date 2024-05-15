Vise Technologies Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,089 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 1,108,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,612. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.