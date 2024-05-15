Vise Technologies Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,631. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

