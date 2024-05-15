Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. 7,240,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,121,977. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.