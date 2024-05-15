Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

MA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.00. 2,436,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $425.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,306,688 shares of company stock valued at $593,390,927. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

