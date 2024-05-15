Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,611. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $96.92 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

