Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 62,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $5,692,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

V stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,285,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $514.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

