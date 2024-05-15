Vista Outdoor (VSTO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Vista Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

5/10/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2024 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

3/28/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 226,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

