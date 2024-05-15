Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.10

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 113859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEAT

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.