Volex (LON:VLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $350.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.37), with a volume of 358272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.02) target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £630.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,047.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £59,101.03 ($74,228.87). Insiders own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

