VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 106,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

