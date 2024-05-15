Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VYGR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 225,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.86 million, a P/E ratio of -169.37 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 702,030 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

