Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $4.25 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00006543 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $119.54 million and $4.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,134.19 or 1.00184572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012340 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.06511044 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,266,991.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.