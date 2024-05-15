Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Dylan Allread Sells 10,058 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $22,630.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $20,760.48.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $9,920.61.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Dylan Allread sold 9,195 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,585.35.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $47,166.40.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Wag! Group stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

