WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKMEGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WKME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in WalkMe by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WalkMe by 23.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKMEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

