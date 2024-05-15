WAM Microcap Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WMI)

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 21,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.21 ($19,867.03). Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
