Wanchain Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $48.46 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,934,604 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

