Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $61,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSO opened at $484.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.17 and a 1-year high of $487.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

