Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $424.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $424.75, but opened at $445.15. Watsco shares last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
