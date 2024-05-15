Wedbush Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNLI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.75 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,832 shares of company stock worth $1,957,326. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

