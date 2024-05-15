Wedbush Comments on Tango Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,850. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.