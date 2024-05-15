Wedbush Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $68.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

