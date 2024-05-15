Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHVS

Pharvaris Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.