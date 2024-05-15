Wedbush Weighs in on Nuvalent, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvalent in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $68.02 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuvalent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at $196,280,119.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,155,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,594,980 in the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

