Wedbush Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

