Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) recently:

5/10/2024 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

5/6/2024 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

4/25/2024 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

