Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Director Edward John Lauth III Purchases 1,525 Shares

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) Director Edward John Lauth III acquired 1,525 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,094.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Weis Markets Trading Up 4.9 %

Weis Markets stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMK. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 9.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

