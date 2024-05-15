Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) to Issue GBX 5.19 Dividend

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Weiss Korea Opportunity Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of WKOF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173.50 ($2.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.02. The firm has a market cap of £120.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,966.67. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a 1-year low of GBX 145.34 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.32).
Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile
