Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,540,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 32,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WFC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

