Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $54,894,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

WFC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,553,832. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

