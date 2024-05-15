Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 638 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.45. 142,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

