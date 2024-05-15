Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 875 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

