Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 33,136 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

FI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.07. The company had a trading volume of 557,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

