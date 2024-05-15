Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

