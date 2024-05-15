Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Booking by 60.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 169.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

BKNG traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,767.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,181. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,557.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,452.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.