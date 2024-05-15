Westpac Banking Corp Buys 547 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.54. The company had a trading volume of 553,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

