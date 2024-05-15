Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,295,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,739 shares of company stock valued at $37,096,514. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,360. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

