Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.44. 3,780,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

