Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Intuit Trading Up 3.0 %

INTU stock traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $654.51. 425,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,433. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

