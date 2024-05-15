Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 171.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 540,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,551. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $156.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

