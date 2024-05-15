Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.21 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RH by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RH by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in RH by 14.1% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Stock Up 2.5 %

RH traded up $7.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.87. 365,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,329. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

