Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.53 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 119.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,228,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,890,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

