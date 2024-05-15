Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. 236,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

