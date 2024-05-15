Westpac Banking Corp Has $916,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $116.81. 2,504,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,079. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

